Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Honor Late Actor: 'Miss You Already'

Megan Mullally

“My heart is breaking,” the Parks and Recreation veteran began in a post shared via Instagram. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that.”

The Will & Grace star, who played Karen, noted that she just saw Jordan in September, when she interviewed him for a book event in Washington, D.C. “What a friendly, fun-loving, dear person,” Mullally continued. “He truly seemed so happy. How brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real Leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on Instagram. He had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it. He was absolutely unique. One of a kind. … Love you, Leslie. Miss you already. And one thing I know for sure … there will never ever be another you.”