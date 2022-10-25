Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Honor Late Actor: 'Miss You Already'

Tanya Tucker

“The laughter has died along with my funny funny friend, @thelesliejordan,” the “Delta Dawn” songstress wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright light for all who was ever around him. We’ve lost, The world’s lost, his friends lost … And I lost today a great friend who made me smile and laugh even when I didn’t want to. Loved all of the dinners together, singing When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder on his album with Leslie and he even came out to my show in Chattanooga too! The only good thing about this is that he is with his precious Mother who he adored and she adored him. Rest easy with her Leslie … I know God is laughing his crown off!!!”