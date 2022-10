Trinity the Tuck

“Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner — who recently played Jordan on All Stars Season 7 — wrote via Twitter. “He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. 😢 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! 🙏.”