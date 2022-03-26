Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline

June 2020

Apatow joked about how life in lockdown was going with his wife and kids during the coronavirus pandemic as Maude accused him of being the worst adjusted family member. “Oh, my gosh, the first three weeks of lockdown you were losing it. But now you’re doing a lot better. I think we’ve all settled in,” the Euphoria actress told Rolling Stone.

Apatow chimed in, “I decided to take a two-hour walk every morning around the house. I just circle the neighborhood, and that seems to level me out. It took me a while to figure out what to do to get positive chemicals in my body.”