Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline

March 2022

“We are planning to have a party,” the Bubble actress opened up about the pair’s 25th anniversary plans during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We got married by ourselves, just the two of us in Hawaii — and a banjo player and a minister. It was low-pressure and then we promised each other we would have a party with friends and family at our five-year anniversary [and] we didn’t, so then we said 10-year and we forgot, and 15 and 20 we didn’t do it. I think we’re like afraid that people won’t come to our party.”

Mann also recalled that Apatow “really scared” her on their wedding day after showing up clean-shaven. She joked to host Jimmy Fallon, “I didn’t know what he looked like without [his beard].”