Love Lives Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline By Yana Grebenyuk May 23, 2021 Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks MEGA(2) 7 2 / 7 February 2020 The pair enjoyed some time with one another at West Hollywood institution The Ivy in February 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News