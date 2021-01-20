Pics Liam Hemsworth’s Hottest Moments Over the Years By Dan Clarendon January 20, 2021 Courtesy Liam Hemsworth/Instagram 16 12 / 16 Beach Babes The Aussie showed off his facial scruff while spending time at the beach with dog Dora in November 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News