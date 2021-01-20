Pics Liam Hemsworth’s Hottest Moments Over the Years By Dan Clarendon January 20, 2021 Men's Health 16 13 / 16 Hello, Muscles! The Arkansas star’s chiseled features stole the show during his Men’s Health cover shoot in April 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News