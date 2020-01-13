Pics Liam Hemsworth Turns 30: See His Hottest Moments By Dan Clarendon January 13, 2020 Moviestore/Shutterstock 10 2 / 10 Poolside in ‘Paranoia’ The actor burned up the big screen as a clothing-averse corporate spy in the 2013 thriller. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News