Cherished Memories

In 2016, the Schindler’s List star remembered Richardson in a social media post, writing, “They say the hardest thing in the world is losing someone you love. My wife died unexpectedly. She brought me so much joy. She was my everything.”

He reflected upon his nearly two-decade romance with the actress in the Facebook post adding, “Those 16 years of being her husband taught me how to love unconditionally. We have to stop and be thankful for our spouses. Because, one day, when you look up from your phone, they won’t be there anymore. What I truly learned most of all is, live and love everyday like it’s your last. Because, one day, it will be.”