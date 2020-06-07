Rough Reality

Following the Parent Trap actress’ passing, Neeson revealed that “it was never real” to him that she wouldn’t come back. “There’s periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years, she would always drop the keys in the — on the table. Say, ‘Hello?’” he recalled during the 60 Minutes interview. “So anytime I hear that door opening I still think I’m gonna hear her, you know. And, then, it’s — grief’s like — it hits you. It’s like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly you just — the Earth isn’t stable anymore. And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.”