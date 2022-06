Backstage Arguments

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall,” Payne claimed. “So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.'”

While he didn’t mention the particular band member by name, the singer hinted earlier in the episode that he and Tomlinson had a tense relationship when the group first started.