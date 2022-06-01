Disliking Zayn

The “Remember” artist claimed “there are many reasons why” he isn’t a fan of Malik — and “many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.” Payne continued, “If I had had to go through what he went through with his growth and whatever else … My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

He added, “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a dick.’ But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”