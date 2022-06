How the Band Started

Payne hinted that he’d “never really spoken about” how the group got their big break, crediting Twitter with getting the One Direction name trending outside of the U.K. “It was a perfect storm scenario,” he explained, joking that he planned to move to Australia if the attention got too overwhelming. “Once you knew what the people wanted, it’s very easy to do it again. … We became, like, a solidified rock band purely because of the peers around us.”