Justin Bieber Beef

“One night, I was on Instagram Live and I was drunk at the time that I said it and … someone compared Justin Bieber to me and I wasn’t even meaning to offend him, I was meaning to offend them,” Payne said. “And this is where this can go wrong. … I was like, ‘The only [difference] between me and him is I haven’t been arrested.’ And then it started some, like, beef. … It’s as much the fans pushing this boundary as you are.”

The two artists met up at an awards show at a time when Bieber had “grown as a person,” according to Payne. “I said, ‘You know what, I’ve always really felt for you, mate,’ and … when I look at my boys and I turn left and right, I’ve got someone who’s going through exactly what I’m going through. … And we became friends.”