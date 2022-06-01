Life After 1D

“I came out the band … and said, ‘I’ll only [go solo] if the right song comes along, otherwise I’m not bothering.’ I don’t wanna tarnish the legacy I have already,” Payne recalled of moving on from his One Direction days. “Ed Sheeran wrote me a song and … I think it outsold everybody [else] within the band and I never expected that. … But then how do you go from there?”

The X Factor UK alum didn’t specify which song he was referring to, but he and Sheeran have collaborated several times over the years, including on his hit “Strip That Down.” Payne said he felt grateful for his “fantastic career” and the growth he’s experienced since leaving the band. “It’s been a great journey,” he said. “I don’t even know if I wanted to be a solo artist, I just did it because it was there to do.”