Talking Fatherhood

Payne welcomed son Bear with ex Cheryl in March 2017, and the former boybander said one of the things he loves most is taking his little one to school. “It’s so much fun, and I know he loves it too,” Payne continued. “It happens, you know, once a week [or] twice a week. … [I love] taking care of him and watching him grow. Hopefully he does a little bit better than I did.”