Aliana Mawla

Shortly after news broke of his split from Henry, Payne was linked to Mawla in May 2022. The pair were spotted walking arm-in-arm in London after being photographed hugging that same month.

The model later denied claims that she and Payne got together while he was still engaged to Henry. “Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made,” Mawla’s rep told Us in a statement at the time.