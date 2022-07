Cheryl Cole

The “Both Ways” crooner reconnected with the X-Factor alum in February 2016. The couple, who welcomed son Bear in March 2017, announced their split in July 2018. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family,” Payne wrote in a statement at the time. “Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”