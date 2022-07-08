Maya Henry

The “Stack It Up” musician was first linked to Henry in August 2018 but it wasn’t until the following summer that they publicly stepped out as a couple. Payne confirmed the relationship in September 2019 during an appearance on KISS FM UK’s KISS Breakfast, saying, “I’m very happy right now.” In August 2020, Payne’s rep confirmed to Us that the former boy bander was engaged to Henry.

One year later, Payne announced he was single following a June 2021 split. The twosome, however, were back together by September of that year when they attended a London Fashion Week bash together. Us confirmed in May 2022 that Payne and Henry had parted ways one month prior.