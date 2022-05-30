Aliana Mawla’s Statement

Mawla broke her silence on the situation in shortly afterward. “Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with ex fiancé,” her rep told Us one week after her romance with Payne made headlines. In the statement, they also noted that “under no circumstances” would the music video actress have begin dating the singer “if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”