The Photos

In May 2022, Henry was tagged by a fan account in a series of Instagram photos that showed the “Bedroom Floor” singer hugging a woman from behind and holding hands. “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she wrote in the comments of the post. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

The woman in the pictures was later identified as Mawla, and the romantic snaps were originally posted on her Instagram Story.