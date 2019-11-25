Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends

Friendsgiving in Three Steps

“First and foremost, let go of the stress right now,” says Destiney. “There are no hard and fast rules for Friendsgiving, just have fun with it and make it your own. Second, have everyone help out in some way. Those who don’t cook, help set up, etc. Make the coming together the party, not just the meal. Lastly, keep the celebration going with games after dinner! That’s when all of the best memories come out.”

Share Your Traditions

“Over the last few years, we’ve started the tradition of traveling around the holidays to catch the spirit in different environments,” she adds. “There are so many beautiful and different energies in different cities, we don’t like to miss out!

Sometimes we even take trips together with another mom and daughter to really get that quality time in.”