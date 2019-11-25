Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends

Full Table

“For our Friendsgiving, everyone brings a little something.” says Miles. “This year, I brought my Cricket phone so I could show a bunch of pics of food I could’ve made. That’s kind of a good plan, right?”

When It Comes to Entertaining, Play to Your Strengths

“Let’s just say that I’m a great party host and I love to entertain, but I leave the cooking to my other friends,” Destiney admits. “I’ll stir where you tell me to stir, but I’m not a master chef. I’ve learned a long time ago to play up my strengths and let others play up theirs. You keep your spatula, I’ll keep the microphone.”