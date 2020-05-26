April 2020

The Five Feet Apart actor shut down rumors on April 19, 2020, that he was seeing Kaia Gerber, after fans speculated that he and Reinhart had split. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” Sprouse wrote on his Instagram Stories. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being :clown_face:.”

He continued, “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.” Sprouse concluded by inviting haters to “please eat my delectable plump ass.”

The same week, Reinhart clapped back at online haters seemingly commenting on the rumors of her beau being with another woman. “Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “People are a–holes for the sake of being a–holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable ass.”