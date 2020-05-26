February 2020

Days after sparking split rumors for accidentally “unfollowing” her beau on Instagram due to a “glitch,” Reinhart and Sprouse attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 party together. They didn’t walk the carpet with each other, but the costars were photographed together inside the bash.

In the photo published by Vanity Fair online, the duo was seen walking during the event. Sprouse was holding onto his drink while carrying his date’s glass of champagne in his other hand. He looked back at Reinhart who was holding her gown as she followed him.