July 2017

Reinhart and Sprouse sparked offscreen romance rumors in July 2017 after she was spotted wearing his jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party. The twosome were also seen kissing and holding hands during the trip to San Diego for the convention.

That same month, an eyewitness told Us that the pair were openly affectionate with each other while filming in Vancouver. “Cole and Lili were holding hands and looked really coupley,” the eyewitness said. “Also, the way he grabbed her waist to bring her in for a photo seemed more than friendly.”