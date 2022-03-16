March 2022

McDowell and Collins worked well together on the set of their film, Windfall — except for when it came to shooting the kissing scenes. “The only time it was a little distracting, is when Jesse Plemons, who’s a very good friend of mine, is picking her up and kissing her,” the director told Entertainment Tonight.“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. There’s something off about this. My good friend is kissing my then-fiancée.'””

Collins, however, had an easier time with the romantic scenes. “There were moments that I was so in the world of the film, in terms of it being a set and this is my director, that I was able to completely forget the fact that it was my [then-fiancé] directing me,” she said before gushing about McDowell’s talent. “He’s such a great actor’s director that the way he communicates to all of us and what he wants and how collaborative he is.”