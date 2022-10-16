October 2022

While reflecting on her first year of marriage, Collins told E! News she felt like she could “conquer anything” with her husband by her side. “We’ve been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months,” she said. “I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.”