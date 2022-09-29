Lily Collins Shares Husband's Sweet 'Emily in Paris' Letter After Season 3

September 2022
Collins shared a sweet letter her husband previously wrote before she filmed season 3 of Emily in Paris as the crew prepared to wrap production. “Have a great first day, Emily. You show those high heels who’s boss! [Love] C,” the message read.
“From the first day until the last day, thank you for supporting and encouraging me @CharlieMcDowell,” the actress wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the handwritten note. “It’s almost time to hang up the heels again.”
She added: "Happy last day to our incredibly dedicated @EmilyinParis crew. Amazing family of a cast and my happy exhausted feet."