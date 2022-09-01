2020

The critically-acclaimed writer gushed about her partner at the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards, revealing how having Tomlin as both a support and a star changed her career — and her life.

“When I got confidence, it was because of Lily, who believed in my work,” Wagner shared at the time. “We loved similar things and it was just kind of remarkable that we were on the same page, aesthetically. Her appreciation of my work meant all the difference to me. I saw her motivation. I saw her drive, and her strength taught me something.”

She added: “I wish every writer could have that. It’s what we all yearn for: Acceptance and appreciation.”