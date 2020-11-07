Exclusive Dancing With the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold: Inside a Day in My Life By Sophie Dweck November 7, 2020 Courtesy Lindsay Arnold 6 5 / 6 5 p.m. Arnold filmed a YouTube video with her sisters during her downtime. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News