July 2022

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” the Confessions of a Teenager Drama Queen star gushed via Instagram on July 1. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖”

A rep for Lohan later confirmed to Us that the pair had officially gotten married.