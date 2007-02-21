Lindsay Lohan Through the Years

2007

As Lohan’s star continued to rise, she found herself making headlines for more than just her movies. In May 2007, she was arrested for a DUI and subsequently checked into rehab. Later that summer, she was taken into custody for possession of cocaine, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. After pleading guilty, Lohan was sentenced to one day in jail, ordered to complete an alcohol education program, community service and put on probation. She served 84 minutes in jail in November 2007.