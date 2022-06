April 2020

Following news that her father was hospitalized with COVID-19, Lindsie called out social media trolls for making fun of his health issues. “The audacity of some people blows my mind,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page.”

Lindsie elaborated in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “I don’t want anything bad to happen to my father.”