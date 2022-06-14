August 2019

After being indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy, Todd accused his daughter of having extramarital affairs with The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. The real estate mogul also claimed Lindsie leaked information about his finances to an investigator.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in a statement to E! News. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother [Chase Chrisley] of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

One day after addressing his legal woes, Todd and Julie were charged and they surrendered to authorities. They posted bond and were released.