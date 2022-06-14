July 2021

After Lindsie announced her divorce, Chase broke his silence on his public feud with his stepsister. “At the end of the day, no matter what happens … Lindsie’s still my sister and I love her, and if she ever needed me, I’m a phone call away,” he said on his podcast.

Lindsie, for her part, admitted that she was dealing with “so many feelings” after finding out that her family commented on her breakup.

“As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that,” she said on “Coffee Convos.” “We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder.”

Todd also showed his support on social media. “I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child,” he wrote via Instagram. “There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [SIC] to harm you or your reputation.”​​​

The message concluded: “I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!”