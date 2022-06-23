June 2022

Lindsie wouldn’t confirm whether she’d reconciled with her family, but she revealed that they were moving forward, after she spoke out in support of Todd and Julie during their fraud trial. “I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother,” she said during an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I’m currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them. And I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly.”

She explained that if she publicly declared the status of the group’s healing it would negate all of the things they are working to fix. “It might come off as there is an agenda behind that versus doing the actual work behind the scenes to put the pieces back together where they need to be. And maybe not even putting the pieces back together but forming new pieces,” Lindsie said.

The Georgia State University alum concluded: “That, to me, is a much better approach because that is my real life and I’m having to live that every day and I’m not living that to appease my followers, my listeners, whatever. But it’s what’s right for me and my personal life, what’s right for my family, what’s right for my son and as a collective unit to be able to move forward.”