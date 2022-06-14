September 2021

“There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie told ET. “I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

The Georgia State University graduate recalled reaching out “multiple times” and offering to “sit down and bring everything to the table.” However, she claimed that no one responded to her offer.