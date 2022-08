Brandi Glanville

“I think it’s kind of amazing that she’s on OnlyFans now,” the RHOBH alum revealed on WHHL on June 28. “It’s like she was mother of the year and now … Listen, OnlyFans is great but I feel this is the real Denise and she does have a great fanbase and I think that people want the real Denise.”

Glanville added that she would never join the site herself: “My kids have said ‘Absolutely not.’ I have boys. And most of my fans are gay. They don’t want to see me naked.”