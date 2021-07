Meeting Scott

During a May 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Rinna confirmed that she met Disick.

When asked by Andy Cohen what she and Harry thought, the former soap star replied, “[He’s] very similar to what you thought when you met him, he’s more handsome in person. We had a very nice time. He met Harry.” She then added, “It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”