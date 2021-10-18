Jesy’s Exit

Nelson announced via Instagram in December 2020 that she would be leaving the group after nine years. “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she explained at the time.

The remaining members of Little Mix later told fans it was “an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” also revealing that they would be continuing on without her.

News of Nelson’s departure came one month after the singer told fans she would be taking “an extended break” from Little Mix “for private medical reasons.”