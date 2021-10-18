Nicki Minaj Enters the Chat

The “Starships” rapper, who is featured on Nelson’s “Boyz,” spoke out in the singer’s defense while accusing the British singer’s former bandmates, who she did not address by name, of being jealous.

“Stop. If you want a solo career, baby girl, just say that,” Minaj said during an Instagram Live she cohosted with Nelson in October 2021. “You can go out and put [out] your own music. We’re gonna support you and love you. That’s it. You don’t have to attack someone else.”