Not Speaking! Jesy Nelson Shares Where She Stands With Little Mix Now

No Bad Blood on Her Side

In the wake of the ongoing drama, the “Boyz” singer opened up about where she and her former bandmates stand during an October 2021 appearance on the Graham Norton Show.

“We’re not talking anymore,” Nelson admitted during the U.K. talk show interview. “It is sad, but honestly there is no bad blood from my side. I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best. I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together, but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me, they are still the sickest girl band in the world.”