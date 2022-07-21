July 2022

During the season 23 finale, Amy confronted her ex-husband about how he handled the sale of their family farm. She claimed he created a “hornet’s nest” when talking with their twin boys about possibly buying some of the land. “I think you went crazy or something,” Amy said. “I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.”

Matt claimed that the boys were given a family price, but they were unhappy about how much land was available to purchase. “The good news is, there is 93 acres for this family,” he said, to which Amy responded, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It’s not part of the family anymore.”

The exes continued to go back and forth, with Matt claiming he offered the boys the land “basically half off,” and when they chose not to buy it, he would end up making a real profit. The two ended the chat still at odds and a title card later explained, “Three days after this conversation the real estate company dropped off the ‘For Sale’ sign.”