May 2020

During a season 20 episode of the TLC series, Matt hinted that he was ready to stop working on their pumpkin portion of the farm. “Pumpkin season is a wonderful time and I think we’ll all miss it when it goes away,” Zach said in the episode, which filmed in 2019, while posing for the group’s annual family photo.

Amy, for her part, noted that it could be her “last pumpkin season,” after she moved on with Marek and started her new life with him elsewhere. “I think how we decide on the future of the farm will dictate how involved I continue to be or not be,” she explained. “If Matt chooses to still continue on with pumpkin season, I’ll choose to be a part of it as best I can but by moving off the farm, just separation of family … I will always feel a disconnect of some sort.”