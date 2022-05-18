May 2022

Matt confirmed that a portion of the farm was on the market via social media just days before season 23 of Little People Big World premiered.

“Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he wrote via Instagram while standing in front of the property. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn.”