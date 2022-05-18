May 2022

Season 23 of Little People Big World premiered on May 17, revealing that tensions between Matt and Zach were high after their farm deal fell through. “When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt said during a confessional.

According to a title card, “Negotiations quickly fell apart” after Zach voiced his desire to purchase the north side of the 30-acre plot. “The north side has my favorite parts of the farm, like Jackson and me really love playing in the forest, the creek area, the pond,” he said at one point. “You know, that’s some of our favorite parts.”

Amy weighed in on the drama during the episode, saying, “I know that, you know, Matt and Zach are not talking to each other, really. I don’t want to be put in the middle between the two of them, but I think it would have been nice for Zach to have gotten the farm.” The botched negotiation ultimately led to Zach and Tori moving with their three kids to Washington.