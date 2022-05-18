May 2022

Three days later, Matt thanked “everyone one of you for your interest and support” in the partial sale of the farm. He then claimed that his eldest sons, Jeremy and Zach, didn’t want to purchase the land themselves, which allegedly forced him to have to put 16 acres up on the market.

“Even tho [sic] a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’ was offered by both Amy and I …. (and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) … [the twins] decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time,” Matt claimed via Instagram. “Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm — the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals.”

The patriarch added: “The GOOD news … you never know what the future might hold for the ’93’ un-charted & pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!”