July 2022

“I have the most genuine people around me. They don’t give a s–t about Lizzo with the chain on. They care about Melissa, and everyone I’m close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that’s important,” Lizzo explained on The Breakfast Club. “Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”